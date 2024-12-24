Barometers trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally

At 12:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 75.09 points or 0.10% to 78,615.26. The Nifty 50 index added 20.20 points or 0.09% to 23,773.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.19%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,026 shares rose and 1,825 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.84% to 13.27. The Nifty 26 December 2024 futures were trading at 23,795, at a premium of 21.35 points as compared with the spot at 23,773.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 December 2024 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 136.6 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 109.7 lakh contracts was seen at 23,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index gained 0.70% to 56,529.95. The index rose 1.67% in two consecutive trading sessions.
United Breweries (up 2.01%), Britannia Industries (up 1.14%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.13%), Nestle India (up 0.98%), ITC (up 0.95%), United Spirits (up 0.94%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.73%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.7%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.67%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.46%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Greaves Cotton surged 10.45% after the companys material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with regulatory organisations in connection with its initial public offering.
Vraj Iron And Steel rallied 3.86% after the company successfully commenced commercial operation of sponge iron plant on 23 December 2024 of expansion project located at Dighoia, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 0.94%. The company announced that it has raised Rs 594.84 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 523.20 per share.
