Castrol India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.16, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% drop in NIFTY and a 10.95% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Castrol India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.16, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Castrol India Ltd has risen around 1.54% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 21.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
