Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Castrol India rose 6.79% to Rs 216.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 1325.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1293.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1325.241293.8922.1722.45315.76310.99292.05288.26216.24202.50