Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 314.70 crore
Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 78.49% to Rs 99.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.69% to Rs 334.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 1196.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 985.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales314.70268.80 17 1196.80985.40 21 OPM %24.4020.68 -24.3123.34 - PBDT151.8084.20 80 492.70402.40 22 PBT139.1075.60 84 456.20371.30 23 NP99.6055.80 78 334.00283.80 18
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

