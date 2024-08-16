Catvision consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of Catvision rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.805.124.171.560.240.190.120.020.120.02