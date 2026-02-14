Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Catvision reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Catvision reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 5.67 crore

Catvision reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.674.90 16 OPM %2.291.43 -PBDT0.150.15 0 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.12 -100

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

