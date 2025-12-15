Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBDT steps up data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, says finance ministry

CBDT steps up data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, says finance ministry

Dec 15 2025

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stepped up its data-driven push to curb bogus tax deduction claims, warning taxpayers to correct wrong filings after uncovering widespread misuse of donation-based exemptions, according to a Ministry of Finance release issued on Saturday. The tax authority recently acted against several intermediaries who filed income tax returns with false claims of deductions and exemptions. CBDT found that several RUPPs were either non-filers, non-operational at their listed addresses, or not involved in any political activity. CBDT has strengthened its data-based monitoring to detect suspicious claims early and identify high-risk behaviour patterns.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

