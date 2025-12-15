Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mini Diamonds gains on securing Rs 12 crore supply deal from Saharsh Exports

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Mini Diamonds (India) added 2.53% to Rs 28.35 after the company has announced that it has received an order to supply lab-grown polished diamonds worth Rs 12 crore from SAHARSH EXPORTS.

The order is scheduled to be completed within four months, with payment due on or before 150 days from completion.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity based in Mumbai, and the diamonds will be supplied locally.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Upendra N. Shah, chairman & MD, Mini Diamonds (India), said, the order reflects increasing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds in the Indian market and validates the Companys ability to deliver on quality, assortment, and timelines at scale. Management further added that the company will continue to expand domestic client relationships, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain strict quality standards while accelerating growth in the lab-grown polished diamond segment.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

