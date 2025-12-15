Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Excelsoft Technologies rises after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY; clocks EBITDA of Rs 17.5 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Excelsoft Technologies rose 1.88% to Rs 100.15 after the company reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.61 crore on a 20% increase in total income to Rs 68.63 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 26% YoY to Rs 17.51 crore, EBITDA margin was 27% in Q2 FY26 as against 26% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 14.29 crore, up 34% YoY.

Dhananjaya Sudhanva, managing director, Excelsoft Technologies, said: The first half of FY26 has been a milestone period for us, underscoring the expanding scale and maturity of our business.

 

Our performance reflects healthy, broad-based momentum across key segments, supported by enduring client relationships, sharper execution, and continued investments in technology-led learning solutions under our AI Elevate program.

We are pleased with the strong traction in Educational Technology Services and the sustained uptake of our learning and assessment platforms across global markets.

Our geographical mix remains balanced, led by North America and Europe & UK, while India and Asia continue to develop as strategic growth regions.

The progress in our Learning & Student Success Solutions business, along with improving profitability, highlights the effectiveness of our initiatives around platform scalability, AI-driven automation, and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities driven by the acceleration of digital learning, enterprise skilling, and verification ecosystems worldwide."

Excelsoft Technologies is a leading provider of innovative e-assessment and learning solutions to awarding bodies, educational institutions, corporations and governments worldwide.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

