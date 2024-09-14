Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
For setting up 300 MW energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs. 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.
Similar to the first order, TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers and will undertake complete responsibility for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing.
 
The project will supply power to the national utility grid, addressing the power needs of the region, and strengthening energy security.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Taj Mahal, Clouds, Monsoon

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Action will be taken as per law in Nagamangala incident: K'taka Minister

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD issues 'red' alert for West Bengal and Odisha, 'orange' alert for Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Signs of colonialism need to be eradicated: Fadnavis on Port Blair renaming

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon