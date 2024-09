The company has received another order from Mangaluru International Airport for supply of planters. The value of the order is Rs 21.71 lakh.

Harshdeep Hortico has received purchase order from MUMBAI INTNL AIRPORT for supply and installation of planters near e-Gates of CSMIA, Mumbai. The order value is Rs. 64.90 lakh inclusive of all taxes.