Ceeta Industries standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.696.393.29-0.630.350.180.08-0.070.100.06

