Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 86.36% to Rs 5.62 croreNet loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 86.36% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.6241.21 -86 OPM %-69.9340.77 -PBDT-3.8815.75 PL PBT-21.231.67 PL NP-17.471.64 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST