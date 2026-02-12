Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation jumps 11% on year

Currency in circulation jumps 11% on year

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.5% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 40 lakh crore as on January 31, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1.2% in the same period to Rs 49.23 lakh crore. Currency in circulation soared 11.1% on a year ago basis compared to 5.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 7.4% so far while the reserve money has moved up 1.9%.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

