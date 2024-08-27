Ceigall India jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ceigall India gained 2.79% to Rs 405.10 after company's consolidated net profit from continued operaions stood at Rs 77.85 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 76.53% as against Rs 44.10 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 72.25% to Rs 103.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 60.33 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses grew 21.56% to Rs 726.28 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 276.80 crore (up 12.83% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 9.27 crore (up 45.53% YoY).

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 822.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 26.49% as against Rs 650.17 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.