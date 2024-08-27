GPT Infra gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 183.83 /share

GPT Infraprojects added 3.21% to Rs 189.70 after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 183.83 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 26 August 2024.

The floor price of Rs 183.83 is almost similar to the previous day's closing price of Rs 183.80 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.