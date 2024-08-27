Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 342.79 points or 0.47% at 73817.12 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (up 2.61%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.73%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.59%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.3%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.06%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.02%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 0.74%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.65%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 1.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.11%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.08%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 238.75 or 0.43% at 56034.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.94 points or 0.25% at 16708.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.4 points or 0.1% at 24985.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.92 points or 0.09% at 81622.19.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News