Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Broader market outperforms; pharma shares in demand

Broader market outperforms; pharma shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor cuts in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,000 level after hitting the days high of 25,043.65 in morning trade. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 31.70 points or 0.04% to 81,659.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 14.30 points or 0.06% to 24,996.30.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.43%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,122 shares rose and 1,488 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.80% to 22,735.05. The index added 0.91% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Alkem Laboratories (up 2.33%), Laurus Labs (up 2.14%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 2.09%), Gland Pharma (up 1.97%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.91%), Lupin (up 1.7%), Cipla (up 1.45%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.99%), Sanofi India (up 0.99%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.93%) rallied.

More From This Section

GPT Infra gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 183.83 /share

GPT Infra gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 183.83 /share

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares rise

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Medi Assist Healthcare jumps after arm inks pact to acquire Paramount TPA

Medi Assist Healthcare jumps after arm inks pact to acquire Paramount TPA

On the other hand, Granules India (down 0.7%), Natco Pharma (down 0.22%) and Divis Laboratories (down 0.11%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Medi Assist Healthcare Services surged 8.43% after the firms subsidiary, Medi Assist Insurance TPA has entered into share purchase agreement for 100% acquisition of Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA (Paramount TPA).
JSW Energy added 1.22% after the company's wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has received letter of award (LoA) for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Alembic Pharma shares rise after USFDA drug approval; check details here

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty gain marginally; FMCG, Auto, Metal, O&G under pressure

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Ex-Malaysian leader Muhyiddin charged with sedition for mocking former king

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with coach Waqar Younis during a training session on the eve of World Cup T20 match against Australia in Mohali

Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain among 5 mentors appointed for new domestic event

BYD

China's BYD to use Huawei's autonomous driving system in off-road EVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon