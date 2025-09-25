Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India JV bags project worth Rs 509 cr

Ceigall India JV bags project worth Rs 509 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

From Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

CIL-JSPPPL (JV) (Joint Venture between Ceigall India (CIL) and JSP projects (JSPPPL) constituted with CIL holding 80% share and JSPPPL holding 20% share.) has received Letter of Award (i.e.. Letter for Approval of allotment of Work) dated 24 September 2025 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the Construction of Internal Road of Pocket B, C & D of Aerotropolis S.A.S Nagar (Civil, Public Health and Elect. Works). The cost of the project is Rs 509.20 crore.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

