Ceigall India makes muted debut

Shares of Ceigall India were currently trading at Rs 410 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.24% as compared with the issue price of Rs 401. The scrip was listed at Rs 413, exhibiting a 2.99% premium to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 425 and a low of 409.75. On the BSE, over 5.02 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The initial public offer (IPO) of Ceigall India was subscribed 13.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 August 2024 and it will close on 5 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 380 to 401 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 413, exhibiting a 2.99% premium to the issue price.

The IPO comprised offer for sale (OFS) of 1,41,74,840 equity shares and fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 684.25 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 99.789 crore will be used to fund purchase of equipment, Rs 413.40 crore towards repayment and pre-payment of certain borrowings in part or full availed by the company or subsidiary, and balance towards general corporate purposes. The total borrowing stood at Rs 1,811.018 crore end of March 2024.

Ahead of the IPO, Ceigall India on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, raised Rs 375.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 93.56 lakh shares at Rs 401 each to 29 anchor investors.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

These are spread over 10 states in India. The company takes up independent operation and maintenance (O&M) projects in addition to undertaking O&M activities in accordance with its contractual obligations under the EPC and HAM concession agreements. It executes sub-contracting projects.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 306.14 crore and sales of Rs 3,029.35 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News