Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 41.55 points or 0.52% at 8001.51 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.73%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.88%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.18%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.25%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.17%). On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.86%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.74%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.04%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.38 or 0.49% at 53539.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.15 points or 0.04% at 16145.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.31% at 24221.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 225.6 points or 0.28% at 79242.41.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

