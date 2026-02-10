Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 2941.05 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 18.09% to Rs 158.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 2941.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2814.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2941.052814.076.045.63233.39216.58183.02167.86158.06133.85

