Cello World clocks 5% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; expects Falna plant utilization levels to rise to 80%

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Cello World has reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 85.7 crore on a 20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 587.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Consumer Ware was Rs 422.2 crore (up 23% YoY), Writing Instruments revenue was Rs 81.0 crore (up 16% YoY) and that from Moulded Furniture and Allied Products was Rs 84.3 crore (up 8% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 7% to Rs 141.3 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 131.9 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 24.0% in Q2 FY26 as against 26.9% in Q2 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 121.3 crore, up by 4% from Rs 116.8 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Pradeep Rathod, chairman & managing director, Cello World, said: "Our Glass plant in Falna is ramping up as per the plan with about 55% utilization, which is expected to reach 80% by Q4 FY26. While the plant is in the gestation phase, the margin structures will continue to be impacted.

Broadly, the current quarter benefited from strong festive momentum across our key categories, supported by robust consumer demand and efficient execution. Despite the recent GST rate changes, which had a minimal impact on our portfolio, this performance reflects the strength of our brand, disciplined operations, and continued focus on execution excellence.

As we look ahead, with new capacities coming onstream across plasticware and steel bottles, along with our continued focus on efficiency, innovation, and portfolio expansion, we remain confident of entering FY27 on a stronger footing."

Cello World is a prominent player in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and molded furniture and allied products and consumer glassware categories. It operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations in India.

The scrip fell 3.96% to currently trade at Rs 607.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

