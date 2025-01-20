Business Standard

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 31.17% to Rs 963.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 734.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.93% to Rs 8541.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7841.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8541.837841.91 9 OPM %60.5156.93 -PBDT1417.691122.05 26 PBT1417.691122.05 26 NP963.38734.47 31

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

