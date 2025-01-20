Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes edge higher as PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 217-cr in Q3 FY25

APL Apollo Tubes edge higher as PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 217-cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes added 2.21% to Rs 1,573.25 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 31.09% to Rs 216.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 165.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,432.73 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 30.03% as against Rs 4,177.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Sales volume for the third quarter was 828 thousand tons as compared with 604 thousand tons recorded in the corresponding period last year, up 37.08% YoY.

Profit before tax gained 27.90% to Rs 280.10 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 218.99 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

 

EBITDA jumped 23.60% to Rs 345.60 crore; EBITDA per ton declined by 9.88% to Rs 4,173 in the December quarter of 2024-25.

Also Read

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

UN's NZBA in trouble: Why big banks are pulling out of climate accords

(L-R) Ravi Bhushan CEO & Founder of BrightCHAMPS and Dushyant Panchal, Co-founder & CEO of Edjust

Edtech firm BrightChamps acquires Edjust in a cash-and-stock deal

PremiumMutual Funds

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund: Scaling new heights, leaving rivals behind

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updates: Bitcoin registers record high ahead of Trump's swearing-in

For several years, during joint training such as Exercise Malabar as well as in actual counter-submarine patrols, the Indian and Australian navies have developed operational practices to deter submarines from China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PL

Indian Armed Forces conclude exercise 'Devil Strike' successfully

Total expenses rallied 33.57% to Rs 5,174.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,873.79 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.57 crore (up 5.90% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 89.91 crore (up 39.63% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit slipped 17.45% to Rs 463.90 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 562 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 13.68% YoY to Rs 15,181 crore in 9M FY25.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo, said, The company has reported its best-ever quarter, achieving record-high quarterly sales volume, EBITDA, and PAT. This strong performance came despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, weak retail demand, and an ongoing slowdown in government infrastructure spending. For 9MFY25, the companys volume increased 19% YoY, which is far ahead of overall industry growth.

We remain focused on innovation and delivering the best customer experience to further enhance our leadership position in the industry. We continue to remain prudent with our working capital management, which remains best in the construction material sector.

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications. With state-of-the-art-manufacturing facilities, APL Apollo serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of products, catering to an array of industry applications such as urban infrastructure and real estate, rural housing, commercial construction, greenhouse structures and engineering applications. The companys vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 distributors is spread across India, with presence in over 300 towns and cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Centrak Bank of India rises after Q3 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 959 cr

Centrak Bank of India rises after Q3 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 959 cr

Zomato consolidated net profit declines 57.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Zomato consolidated net profit declines 57.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 64.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 64.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.17% in the December 2024 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 31.09% in the December 2024 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 31.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon