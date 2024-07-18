Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Central Bank of India PAT soars to Rs 880 crore in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Central Bank of India reported that its net profit zoomed 110.29% to Rs 879.94 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 418.43 crore in Q1 FY24.
Total income rose 16.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 9,499.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Net interest income (NII) grew by 11.71% YoY to Rs 3,548 crore in June 2024 quarter. Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 3.57% during the quarter as against 3.43% in Q1 FY24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Operating profit increased 8.43% to Rs 1,993 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,838 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Slippage ratio stood at 0.34% in Q1 FY25 as against 0.62% in Q1 FY24.
Total deposits rose 5.93% YoY to Rs 3,84,949 crore in first quarter of FY25. Gross advances increased by 14% YoY to Rs 2,50,615 crore in June 2024 quarter.
The bank's CASA deposits increased by 4.87% to Rs 1,88,863 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,80,091 crore in Q1 FY24.
Return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.82% for the quarter ended June 2024, registering an improvement of 39 bps, over the same quarter of last year.

More From This Section

Australian Markets End Lower From All Time High

Japanese Markets Tumble, Nikkei Down 2.36%

Swaraj Engines hits record high after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Grindwell Norton Q1 PAT slips 4% YoY to Rs 93 cr

Newgen Software Tech slides as Q1 PAT slumps 55% QoQ

Return on equity (ROE) improved to 3.14% for the June 2024 quarter, up 151 bps YoY.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved by 41 bps YoY to 4.54% in Q1 FY25. Net NPA improved to 0.73% in Q1 FY25, registering an improvement of 102 bps YoY. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 394 bps on YoY basis to 96.17% YoY in Q1 FY25.
Total BASEL III Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 15.68%, as on June 2024, as against 14.42% on June 2023, up 126 bps YoY.
Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers. Bank is having pan India presence with network of 4517 branches with 65.20% (2945 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 4085 ATMs and 11895 BC Points with total 20497 Touch Points as on June 2024.
The scrip fell 1.32% to currently trade at Rs 64.17 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: Infosys beats Q1 revenue estimates, net profit up at Rs 6,368 crore

Vedanta's QIP receives bids for Rs 23,000 cr against offer of Rs 8,000 cr

Tata Communications Q1FY25 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,633 cr

22-year-old Youtuber earned 35 lakh a month, Ashneer's reaction goes viral

Market Highlights, July 18: IT stocks drive benchmarks to record; Sensex tops 81k, Nifty at 24,800

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon