Japanese Markets Tumble, Nikkei Down 2.36%

Japanese markets tumbled amid a sell-off in the tech sector. Also, the yen's strengthening against the dollar dragged export-oriented issues.

The Nikkei average slumped 2.36 percent to 40,126.35 while the broader Topix index fell 1.60 percent to 2,868.63.

Tokyo Electron, which ships advanced semiconductor technology to China, plunged 8.8 percent. Screen Holdings lost 8.4 percent, Advantest gave up 4.9 percent and SoftBank Group shed 6.1 percent.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday as tech shares came under heavy selling pressure on signs of worsening trade tensions between the China and the United States.