Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 815.77 croreNet Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 97.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 815.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 779.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales815.77779.35 5 OPM %30.9241.78 -PBDT-126.68-74.03 -71 PBT-158.84-100.95 -57 NP-97.24-52.28 -86
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST