Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 124.90 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 32.49% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 124.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.90123.35 1 OPM %20.0629.52 -PBDT40.8453.96 -24 PBT40.4553.30 -24 NP32.3347.89 -32

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

