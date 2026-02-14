Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 124.90 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 32.49% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 124.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.124.90123.3520.0629.5240.8453.9640.4553.3032.3347.89

