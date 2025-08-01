Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales decline 23.96% to Rs 401.53 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 36.76% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.96% to Rs 401.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 528.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales401.53528.02 -24 OPM %4.957.76 -PBDT32.7547.23 -31 PBT19.0434.46 -45 NP15.3824.32 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

