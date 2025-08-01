Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 22.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 22.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 222.83 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 22.30% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 222.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales222.83220.09 1 OPM %30.8432.78 -PBDT61.9666.90 -7 PBT29.6937.43 -21 NP22.2628.65 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

