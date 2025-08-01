Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.58% to Rs 6.57 croreNet profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.58% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.5713.57 -52 OPM %-0.154.79 -PBDT0.260.65 -60 PBT0.150.12 25 NP0.110.09 22
