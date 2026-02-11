Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 122.53 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 18.37% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

