Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Sales rise 48.91% to Rs 52.46 crore

Net loss of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.91% to Rs 52.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales52.4635.23 49 OPM %-1.701.76 -PBDT-0.942.14 PL PBT-2.991.62 PL NP-7.062.35 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

