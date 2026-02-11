Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 123.28% to Rs 25.90 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 145.45% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 123.28% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.9011.60 123 OPM %6.105.09 -PBDT1.260.47 168 PBT1.090.44 148 NP0.810.33 145
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST