Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 145.45% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 123.28% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.9011.606.105.091.260.471.090.440.810.33

