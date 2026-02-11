TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 7.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.78% to Rs 784.33 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 7.42% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 85.78% to Rs 784.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 422.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.784.33422.1912.8013.1097.8366.1571.4253.2253.6949.98

