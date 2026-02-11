TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 7.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 85.78% to Rs 784.33 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 7.42% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 85.78% to Rs 784.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 422.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales784.33422.19 86 OPM %12.8013.10 -PBDT97.8366.15 48 PBT71.4253.22 34 NP53.6949.98 7
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST