AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit declines 19.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 77.23 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India declined 19.66% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 77.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.77.2359.2412.2014.998.636.724.604.683.274.07

