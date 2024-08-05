Century Plyboards slide as PAT slumps 60% YoY in Q1 FY25

Century Plyboards (India) slipped 3.96% to Rs 685.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.39% to Rs 34.43 crore in Q1 FY25, compared with Rs 86.93 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 57.66 crore in June 2024 quarter, down 50.34% from Rs 116.11 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 567.87 crore (up 14.22% YoY), medium density fibre board was Rs 209.49 (up 25.53% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 154.04 crore (down 1.14% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 36.66 crore (down 7.1% YoY) and container freight station services was at Rs 24.58 crore (up 14.65% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from operations rose 12.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,005.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.