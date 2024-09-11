Century Textiles & Industries acquires ownership of 10-acre land in Worli, Mumbai

For a consideration of Rs 1,100 cr

This acquisition in the prime location of Worli, Mumbai, will be developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates. Worli as a location is in the forefront of the current bullish trend in luxury real estate. Worli today is seen as a hotspot for buyers in not just South Mumbai but also beyond, reaffirming the trend of consumers seeking a curated lifestyle in premium locations.

Century Textiles and Industries has acquired the ownership rights of approx. 10-acre leasehold land parcel in Worli, Mumbai from Nusli Wadia. With this transaction, the existing leasehold interest of CTIL is merged with the ownership rights. The amount paid for this transaction is Rs. 1,100 crore.