GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 38.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 283.61 croreNet profit of GHCL Textiles rose 38.54% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 283.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 286.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.43% to Rs 55.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1161.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1053.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales283.61286.15 -1 1161.161053.87 10 OPM %10.859.90 -9.457.94 - PBDT31.5727.38 15 113.9481.91 39 PBT19.0414.36 33 63.2934.55 83 NP14.2010.25 39 55.9725.05 123
