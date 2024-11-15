Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.62 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.11% to Rs 12.18 croreNet Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.11% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.1817.94 -32 OPM %-75.78-71.63 -PBDT-10.84-14.52 25 PBT-10.94-14.62 25 NP-20.62-16.16 -28
