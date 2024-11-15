Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the September 2024 quarter

IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Sales decline 64.65% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 64.65% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.99 -65 OPM %-582.86-218.18 -PBDT-1.92-2.25 15 PBT-3.26-3.80 14 NP-3.26-3.79 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India skipper Virat Kohli (right) with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed along with Champions Trophy on the eve of their team's clash in the final tie of 2017 Champions Trophy, at the Oval cricket ground in London. File Photo: PTI

No back-channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

Hemant Soren

BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

Election Commission of India

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams PM for 'lip service' to Adivasis, says govt denies them justice

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump picks Jay Clayton as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon