Vishvprabha Ventures consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Sales rise 106.16% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures rose 85.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 106.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.352.11 106 OPM %28.5119.91 -PBDT0.960.24 300 PBT0.570.21 171 NP0.390.21 86

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

