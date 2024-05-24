Business Standard
CESC consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 3387.00 crore
Net profit of CESC declined 7.62% to Rs 400.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 3387.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3102.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.46% to Rs 1376.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 15293.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14246.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3387.003102.00 9 15293.0014246.00 7 OPM %12.1116.54 -13.9015.08 - PBDT730.00771.00 -5 2900.002617.00 11 PBT419.00550.00 -24 1683.001739.00 -3 NP400.00433.00 -8 1376.001343.00 2
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

