Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 22.09% to Rs 9.98 crore
Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 39.47% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.10% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 139.41% to Rs 77.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.9812.81 -22 77.7632.48 139 OPM %12.222.50 -1.723.57 - PBDT1.471.93 -24 3.222.95 9 PBT1.471.93 -24 3.212.95 9 NP1.151.90 -39 2.452.92 -16
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

