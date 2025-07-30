CESC consolidated net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 5202.00 croreNet profit of CESC rose 2.38% to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 5202.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5202.004863.00 7 OPM %16.617.63 -PBDT812.00793.00 2 PBT508.00492.00 3 NP387.00378.00 2
