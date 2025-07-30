Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC consolidated net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 5202.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 2.38% to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 5202.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4863.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5202.004863.00 7 OPM %16.617.63 -PBDT812.00793.00 2 PBT508.00492.00 3 NP387.00378.00 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 1162.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 1162.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 36.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 36.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon