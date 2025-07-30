Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 1162.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 1429.35 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 1162.96% to Rs 131.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 1429.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1293.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1429.351293.33 11 OPM %10.843.70 -PBDT201.8937.11 444 PBT176.8815.05 1075 NP131.6010.42 1163
