Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 36.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.91% to Rs 206.86 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires declined 36.41% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 206.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales206.86168.30 23 OPM %1.461.82 -PBDT2.883.72 -23 PBT1.852.87 -36 NP1.382.17 -36
