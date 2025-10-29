Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CESC rises as arm secures 300 MW solar project from SECI

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

CESC advanced 1.33% to Rs 167.20 after the company's subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, received a contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 300 MW solar power project with an Energy Storage System (ESS).

The project involves power supply from the solar power facility with a contracted capacity of 300 MW at a tariff rate of Rs 2.86 per kWh. The contract period is for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, SECI, and does not fall under related party transactions. The promoter or promoter group of Purvah has no interest in SECI.

 

This award marks another step in advancing Indias renewable energy capacity and strengthening grid reliability through integrated energy storage solutions.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.4% to Rs 425 crore on 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 5,267 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

