Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has signed a strategic $15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Byte Eclipse, a US-based IoT company, to design and develop Edge AI Chips tailored for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry. This partnership underscores BCSSL's commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and technology-driven solutions to transform industrial operations.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to create advanced Edge AI chips that enable real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for mission-critical applications like Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will address the unique challenges of the O&G sector, including harsh environments, remote locations, and the need for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations. Phase 1 of the project, valued at $15 million, is expected to be completed within 18 months, with future phases planned for scaling the solution globally.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Stock Alert: Tata Capital, Adani Green Energy, Shree Cement, Samhi Hotels

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4693.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 67.18% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

